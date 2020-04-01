Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14, 877,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,113,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,935,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $716.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

