Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,172 call options.

OMI opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $528.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,559.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 159,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.