Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Critical Survey

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 7 9 0 2.56 TrueCar 0 9 1 0 2.10

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $256.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.82%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 91.85%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 16.39% 20.40% 7.72% TrueCar -15.51% -12.48% -9.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $661.06 million 13.31 $108.32 million $2.27 85.02 TrueCar $353.88 million 0.73 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -6.21

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trade Desk beats TrueCar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

