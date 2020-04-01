Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
