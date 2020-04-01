Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

