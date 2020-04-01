TouchCon (TOC) Price Down 17% This Week

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. TouchCon has a market cap of $378,633.03 and approximately $1,650.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00063402 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00347870 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000934 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050898 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009396 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012736 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

