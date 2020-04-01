TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of TopBuild worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2,894.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $10,591,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

