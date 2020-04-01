Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $31,589.02 and approximately $36,081.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00611058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008002 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.