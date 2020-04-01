TheStreet Lowers Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to D+

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NX. CJS Securities lowered Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 159.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

