TheStreet Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to C+

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.