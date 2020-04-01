TheStreet Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to C+

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
GTY stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
