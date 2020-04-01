TheStreet Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to C+

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.22.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,434,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 539.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.