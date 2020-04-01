The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,378,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,490 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

