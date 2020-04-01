Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
TENG stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.66) on Monday. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
