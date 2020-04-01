Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 27th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 16.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

SNPS opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

