SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.
NYSE:SNX opened at $73.10 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60.
In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,818 shares of company stock worth $5,575,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,192,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,932,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
