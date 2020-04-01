SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE:SNX opened at $73.10 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,818 shares of company stock worth $5,575,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $162,192,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,033,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,932,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

