Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Syneos Health stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.