Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.77, 6,666,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,170,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

