SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVMK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SVMK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

