SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.31.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $475.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.