Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $10.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 157,438 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $140,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

