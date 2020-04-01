SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 193,595 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,174,805 shares of company stock worth $8,782,142 and sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $10,564,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $8,368,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $4,125,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market cap of $921.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

