Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.73% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,407.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

