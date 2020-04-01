Stephens Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $192.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $228.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Shares of V opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

