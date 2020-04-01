Stephens Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $100.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

