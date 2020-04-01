Stephens Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $100.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
