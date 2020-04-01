Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

NYSE:SQ opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,568,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

