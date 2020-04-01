Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $29.74

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $29.74. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 4,439,875 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

