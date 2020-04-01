Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,466.67 ($111.37).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,948 ($104.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,687 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,522.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

