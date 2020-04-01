SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 326.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

