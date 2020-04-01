SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

SHM stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

