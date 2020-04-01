Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 174.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Southwest Gas worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Southwest Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

In other news, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

