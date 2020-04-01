Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Solaredge Technologies traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $81.64, approximately 1,109,933 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,597,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,097 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,984.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.