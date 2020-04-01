Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $18.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $20.76, 46,132 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 868,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

