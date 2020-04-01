Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 10%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $12.56, 4,767,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,001,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

