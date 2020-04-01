Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Decreases By 5.1%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE STC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.91 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,404.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

