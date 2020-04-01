Short Interest in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Declines By 5.1%

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,576,500 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE KTB opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

