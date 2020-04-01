Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Increases By 10.3%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,476,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 27th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $24,655,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 287,119 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 284,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.