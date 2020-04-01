Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Decreases By 6.0%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 27th total of 109,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,301 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 679,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 164,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.48. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

