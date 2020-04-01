Short Interest in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Grows By 11.2%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,919,400 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 27th total of 8,020,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,947,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,260 shares of company stock worth $23,812,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

