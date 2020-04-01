Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Rises By 9.1%

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 243,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

COKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

COKE opened at $208.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.68. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

