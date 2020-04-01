Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Grows By 14.3%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 370,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

