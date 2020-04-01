Short Interest in Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Increases By 14.8%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 27th total of 460,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRC opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Centric Brands has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

