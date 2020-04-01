Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Trading Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shell Midstream Partners traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.76, 1,425,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,408,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,310 shares of company stock worth $332,931 over the last ninety days.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.
Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
