Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $37.60, approximately 186,412 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,437,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 467,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Shake Shack by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

