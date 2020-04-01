Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,491 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 151,149 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

STML opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.