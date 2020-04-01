Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.