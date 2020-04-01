Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

