Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Domo by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Domo by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Domo by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

