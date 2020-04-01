Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after buying an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.