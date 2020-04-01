Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 79,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

