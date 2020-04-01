Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

BWA opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

