Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,167,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

PACW opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

